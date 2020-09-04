Supremacy among three-year-old fillies will be on the line Friday when nine three-year-old fillies leave the starting gate in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. The marquee race in the country for three-year-old fillies, this year's running features two hyped 2020 Kentucky Oaks contenders: Gamine and Swiss Skydiver. The Bob Baffert-trained Gamine has never trailed in four career starts and is the even-money favorite in the latest 2002 Kentucky Oaks odds.

Meanwhile, the Ken McPeek-trained Swiss Skydiver is 8-5 on the 2020 Kentucky Oaks morning line and has won four of her last five starts. Every other filly in the nine-horse 2020 Kentucky Oaks field is 5-1 or higher. The winner of Friday's race should have the inside track to being named champion three-year-old filly, and post time is 5:45 p.m. ET. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Oaks picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Kentucky Oaks 2020 on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his 2020 Kentucky Oaks picks, predicting where every horse finishes. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Oaks expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Gamine, even though she's the even-money favorite. This freakishly fast filly was a $1.8 million purchase last year. Two starts ago she won the Grade 1 Acorn by more than 18 lengths.

However, this daughter of Into Mischief is uncertain to excel at the Oaks distance of 1 1/8 miles. Her narrowest margin of victory came in her longest race (1 1/16 miles) and her only start around two turns. On Friday, she'll have to run further than she has ever run against the toughest competition she has ever faced and do so around two turns. There are far better values in a stacked 2020 Kentucky Oaks lineup.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Speech, an underdog at 5-1. This daughter of Mr Speaker has three wins, three seconds and one third in seven career starts. She is coming off a win in the Ashland Stakes.

In that race, Speech drew away from the highly-regarded filly Venetian Harbor. "She was super impressive in winning the Ashland Stakes," Demling said. She's a prime target in your 2020 Kentucky Oaks bets.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Oaks picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot whose trainer "can be sneaky good in these spots." He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Oaks leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Oaks 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Oaks, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Oaks odds

Gamine (Even)

Swiss Skydiver (8-5)

Speech (5-1)

Donna Veloce (15-1)

Shedaresthedevil (20-1)

Hopeful Growth (30-1)

Tempers Rising (50-1)

Bayerness (50-1)

Dream Marie (50-1)