2020 La Canada Stakes odds, lineup: Picks, predictions, best bets from handicapping champion

Multiple graded stakes winner Spiced Perfection leads a field of eight fillies and mares in Saturday's 2020 La Canada Stakes at Santa Anita Park. The Grade 1-winning sprinter trained by Peter Miller has nine wins in 20 career starts, but is winless in her only previous start at the 1 1/16-mile distance. Nonetheless, she has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in the current 2020 La Canada Stakes odds.

The Andrew Lerner-trained Queen Bee to You is the 3-1 second choice, while Bob Baffert trainees Der Lu and Message, as well as the Richard Balthas-trained Horologist, are listed at 4-1. The other three horses are at 15-1 La Canada odds 2020 or higher, and post time is 7:07 p.m. ET. With such a talented field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to hear what SportsLine handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 La Canada Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' Saturday at the Races, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, for example, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and also hit a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you that he is fading Der Lu, even though she's trained by Baffert and one of the top favorites at 4-1. In fact, Kinchen doesn't have her in his top two on any of his tickets. Der Lu ended a 14-month winless drought in her last start with a victory at one mile in October. But two starts ago, Baffert tried the four-year-old daughter of Orb on turf, which is usually a sign that the trainer, who excels on the dirt, is still experimenting with his trainee.

In addition, Der Lu drew the rail for the La Canada Stakes 2020, which is a disadvantageous post given the speed horses and pace-pressers drawn to her outside.

Spiced Perfection (5-2)

Queen Bee to You (3-1)

Der Lu (4-1)

Horologist (4-1)

Message (4-1)

Starr of Quality (15-1)

Zusha (15-1)

Kaydetre (30-1)