2020 Lecomte Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing insider releases picks, predictions

The road to the Kentucky Derby resumes on Saturday with another prep race, the 2020 Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, La. A full field of 14 horses, led by the Eddie Kenneally-trained Scabbard, is set to enter the starting gate for the $200,000 Grade 3 race. Formerly named Noose, Scabbard has a win and two seconds in four career starts. He has been installed as the 7-2 favorite in the 2020 Lecomte Stakes odds.

Mr. Monomoy, a son of Palace Malice trained by Brad Cox, is the 9-2 second choice while the Steve Asmussen-trained Silver State is the 5-1 third choice. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race on the Fair Grounds dirt course is 6:55 p.m. ET. With such a large and evenly- matched field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Lecomte Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' Saturday at the Races, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

And last week, while making his inaugural pick for SportsLine, Kinchen correctly gave out a win bet on Queen Bee to You in the La Canada Stakes. Anybody who has followed his horse racing picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Lecomte Stakes field, made his picks and formulated his bets. Head to SportsLine to see his picks.

We can tell you that he is fading Mr. Monomoy, the second choice in the Lecomte Stakes 2020 odds. In fact, Kinchen doesn't even have Mr. Monomoy among his top three choices and is not playing Mr. Monomoy atop any of his exacta or trifecta wagers.

Mr. Monomoy has a win and a second in three career starts, and his last-race Beyer Speed Figure of 82 is tied for the second best last-out speed figure in the field.

But Kinchen expects Mr. Monomoy's odds to be too low for his liking. Both Mr. Monomoy's pedigree (he is a half brother to 2018 champion 3-year-old filly Monomoy Girl) and trainer (Brad Cox won 25 percent of his races last year) will draw the attention of bettors.

In addition, after drawing the No. 2 post position, Mr. Monomoy is in danger of finding traffic trouble in this large field.

Instead, Kinchen's top choice is a double-digit long shot who's one of the longest prices in the field. He's including this horse in his exactas and trifectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

So what double-digit long shot is Kinchen playing to win the Lecomte Stakes 2020? And what other horses do you need to include in your exactas and trifectas? Check out the latest Lecomte Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Lecomte Stakes.

Scabbard (7-2)

Mr. Monomoy (9-2)

Lynn's Map (5-1)

Silver State (5-1)

Sycamore Run (6-1)

Excession (12-1)

Enforceable (15-1)

Finnick the Fierce (15-1)

Halo Again (15-1)

Bango (20-1)

Jack the Umpire (20-1)

New Eagle (20-1)

Shashashakemeup (20-1)

Perfect Star (30-1)