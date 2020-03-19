2020 Louisiana Derby odds, picks, contenders: Best bets from horse racing expert who nailed the Pegasus

Sports fans have a rare live event to enjoy on Saturday as the 2020 Louisiana Derby takes place at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. Post time is set for 5:49 p.m. ET for the race, which will be run without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The field for the Kentucky Derby prep race features 14 horses, as well as a pair of also-eligibles. The winner will receive 100 qualifying points and a guaranteed spot in the 2020 event at Churchill Downs, which has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.

Enforceable is the 7-2 morning-line favorite for the Louisiana Derby, which will be run at 1 3/16 miles for the first time in its history. Six horses are listed at 10-1 or shorter in the 2020 Louisiana Derby odds, with Silver State and Modernist both going off at 6-1. With such a large field for the race, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapper Bob Weir before making any 2020 Louisiana Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta, which paid $312.80, and a $1 trifecta, which paid $444.80. In last month's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out a $0.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. So far this year, Weir has a sky-high ROI of 61.53 percent. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, Weir has studied the 2020 Louisiana Derby field from every angle and formulated his best bets. You can see his 2020 Louisiana Derby picks right here.

Top 2020 Louisiana Derby predictions

Weir is fading Modernist, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. In fact, Weir says Modernist doesn't even hit the board, even though the horse posted a win at the Fair Grounds in a division of the Risen Star Stakes last month.

Modernist won the slower division of the Risen Star after breaking from Post 1, but the son of Uncle Mo drew Post 14 for the Louisiana Derby, and the outside post could lead to valuable ground lost. In addition, there are five horses in the 2020 Louisiana Derby lineup with a career-best Beyer Speed Figure better than Modernist's 84, so he needs to improve significantly off his last race to have a chance.

Another surprise: Weir is high on Royal Act, a long shot at 10-1 on the morning line. After beginning his career with two starts of turf, Royal Act had a strong showing in his first race on dirt, finishing second in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita Park in February.

A son of American Pharoah, Royal Act went off at 19-1 odds in that event, broke slowly and lost ground around the turn but still finished within a length of the highly-regarded and Bob Baffert-trained Thousand Words. With a better start and less ground lost, Royal Act could run an even better race on Saturday.

How to make 2020 Louisiana Derby picks

Weir also is high on a huge double-digit long shot who will be one of the biggest prices in Saturday's race. He's including this horse in his exactas and trifectas, and so should you. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Louisiana Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Check out the latest odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Louisiana Derby.

2020 Louisiana Derby odds

Enforceable (7-2)

Silver State (6-1)

Modernist (6-1)

Major Fed (8-1)

Wells Bayou (8-1)

Portos (8-1)

Royal Act (10-1)

Mailman Money (15-1)

Chestertown (15-1)

Shake Some Action (15-1)

Ny Traffic (15-1)

Sharecropper (20-1)

Lynn's Map (30-1)

Social Afleet (50-1)

Also eligible:

Mr. Big News

Farmington Road