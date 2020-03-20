2020 Louisiana Derby odds, predictions, contenders: Expert picks from top handicapping champion

A full field of 14 horses will enter the starting gate on Saturday for the 2020 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. The late-running Enforceable, who is coming off a win in the first division of the Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds, is the lukewarm 7-2 morning-line favorite in the latest 2020 Louisiana Derby odds. Modernist, who won the second division of the Risen Star, is at 6-1 along with Silver State.

Major Fed, Portos and Wells Bayou are all listed at 8-1 among the other 2020 Louisiana Derby horses. After being run at 1 1/8-miles for most of its history, Saturday's race will be contested for the first time at a distance of 1 3/16 miles, the same length of the Preakness Stakes. Post time is 5:49 p.m. ET. With the race featuring such a large field, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's resident handicapping champion, Jonathon Kinchen, before making any 2020 Louisiana Derby picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' Saturday at the Races, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in last week's Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Over the last three weekends, Kinchen has a sky-high ROI of 90.80 percent.

Top 2020 Louisiana Derby predictions

Kinchen is completely fading Modernist, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. In fact, Kinchen says Modernist doesn't even hit the board. This son of Uncle Mo trained by Bill Mott has two wins and a third in four career starts and is coming off a win in the second division of the Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds.

But that win came in the slower division in the Risen Star. On Saturday, he'll face the top two finishers from the faster division -- Enforceable and Silver State -- as well as other talented runners.

Another shocker: Kinchen is high on Wells Bayou, even though he's a long shot at 8-1. Trained by Brad Cox, this son of Lookin At Lucky has two wins and a second in four career starts.

In his last race, Wells Bayou set an honest pace in the Southwest Stakes before finishing second to Silver Prospector, more than five lengths ahead of the third-place finisher. On Saturday, Kinchen expects Wells Bayou to be on or near the lead, where he should face less traffic trouble than those trying to rally from behind.

2020 Louisiana Derby odds

1. Major Fed (8-1)

2. Mailman Money (15-1)

3. Wells Bayou (8-1)

4. Chestertown (15-1)

5. Social Afleet (50-1)

6. Shake Some Action (15-1)

7. Sharecropper (20-1)

8. Royal Act (10-1)

9. Portos (8-1)

10. Enforceable (7-2)

11. Ny Traffic (15-1)

12. Lynn's Map (30-1)

13. Silver State (6-1)

14. Modernist (6-1)

ALSO ELIGIBLE

15. Mr. Big News (20-1)

16. Farmington Road (12-1)