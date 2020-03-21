2020 Louisiana Derby odds, predictions, date, post time: Best picks from legendary horse racing handicapper

Trainer Bill Mott will try to win his third Louisiana Derby, but his first in 29 years, when he sends out Modernist in the 2020 Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. The Hall of Fame trainer won the signature race at the Fair Grounds in 1984 with Taylor's Special and in 1991 with Richman. Modernist enters Saturday's race having won two straight races and is going off at 6-1 in the latest 2020 Louisiana Derby odds.

The Mark Casse-trained Enforceable is the favorite at 7-2 in the 14-horse 2020 Louisiana Derby field. The winner of Saturday's race will earn 100 qualifying points toward the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which will now run in September. Post time is 5:49 p.m. ET. With such a large field set to leave the starting gate, you need to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing legend, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, has to say before making any 2020 Louisiana Derby picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Hammer won $24,000. Anyone who has followed Goldberg over the years is up big.

Hammer is low on Silver State, even though he's one of the top favorites. In fact, Hammer says Silver State doesn't even hit the board. Silver State has a win, two seconds and a third in four career starts. He is ridden by Ricardo Santana and trained by Steve Asmussen, a formidable duo who have won 20 percent of their starts together over the last year.

However, Silver State hasn't won since his debut race in September and is on a three-race losing streak. In addition he likes to run from off-the-pace and will need to have luck navigating a large field.

Another stunner: Hammer is high on Wells Bayou, even though he's a dark horse at 8-1. Trained by Brad Cox, he has two wins and one second in four career starts. He also is coming off a runner-up finish in the Southwest Stakes in which he earned a career-best 96 Beyer Speed Figure, the best in the field.

On Saturday, Wells Bayou projects to be the early pacesetter, and if no other horse runs with him, he could be loose on the lead. In addition, jockey Florent Geroux has been successful recently riding speed horses, as he guided Ete Indien to victory in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. Wells Bayou will be used prominently on Goldberg's tickets.

2020 Louisiana Derby odds

Enforceable (7-2)

Silver State (6-1)

Modernist (6-1)

Major Fed (8-1)

Wells Bayou (8-1)

Portos (8-1)

Royal Act (10-1)

Mailman Money (15-1)

Chestertown (15-1)

Shake Some Action (15-1)

Ny Traffic (15-1)

Sharecropper (20-1)

Lynn's Map (30-1)

Social Afleet (50-1)