2020 Louisiana Derby odds, predictions, date, post time: Picks from legendary horse racing handicapper

Trainer Bret Calhoun will try to win the signature event at Fair Grounds Race Course for the second straight year when he sends out Mailman Money in Saturday's 2020 Louisiana Derby. Calhoun won the race last year with 23-1 long shot By My Standards. On Saturday, Mailman Money is a 15-1 long shot in the 14-horse 2020 Louisiana Derby field. Calhoun also has entered Mr. Big News (20-1) in the Louisiana Derby 2020, but he's on the also-eligible list and will need a defection in order to get in.

The Mark Casse-trained Enforceable is the 7-2 favorite in the current 2020 Louisiana Derby odds. Modernist and Silver State are the second-biggest favorites in the 2020 Louisiana Derby lineup at 6-1. Post time is 5:49 p.m. ET. With such a large field set to leave the starting gate, you need to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing legend, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, has to say before making any 2020 Louisiana Derby picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Hammer won $24,000. Anyone who has followed Goldberg over the years is up big.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2020 Louisiana Derby field and has released his picks, predictions and exotic bets. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Louisiana Derby predictions

Hammer is low on Silver State, even though he's one of the top favorites at 6-1. In fact, Hammer says Silver State doesn't even hit the board. Silver State has a win, two seconds and a third in four career starts. He is ridden by Ricardo Santana and trained by Steve Asmussen, a formidable duo who have won 20 percent of their starts together over the last year.

However, Silver State hasn't won since his debut race in September and is on a three-race losing streak. In addition he likes to run from off-the-pace and will need to have luck navigating a large field.

Another stunner: Hammer is high on Shake Some Action, even though he's a 15-1 long shot and only three horses in the field have bigger prices. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. This son of Into Mischief has two wins in three career races and is riding a two-race winning streak.

Trained by Brad Cox, Shake Some Action beat Chestertown in his last start by rallying behind slow fractions, not the easiest thing to do. He has gotten faster with each successive start.

How to make 2020 Louisiana Derby picks

Goldberg's top pick is a double-digit long shot who will be one of the highest prices in the field. This horse had excuses in his last race, but is training well for Saturday. Hammer is including this horse in his exactas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Louisiana Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot lights up the board? Check out the latest Louisiana Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Louisiana Derby.

2020 Louisiana Derby odds

Enforceable (7-2)

Silver State (6-1)

Modernist (6-1)

Major Fed (8-1)

Wells Bayou (8-1)

Portos (8-1)

Royal Act (10-1)

Mailman Money (15-1)

Chestertown (15-1)

Shake Some Action (15-1)

Ny Traffic (15-1)

Sharecropper (20-1)

Lynn's Map (30-1)

Social Afleet (50-1)