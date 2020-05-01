2020 Oaklawn Handicap predictions, odds, contenders: Legendary expert releases picks

Several of the country's best older hoses meet on Saturday in a wide-open edition of the 2020 Oaklawn Handicap at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. The John Sadler-trained Combatant is the 4-1 favorite in the 2020 Oaklawn Handicap odds. He is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap on March 7. Two 4-year-olds, Tacitus and By My Standards, are the co-second choices at 9-2. Three other horses are listed at 8-1 or shorter in the evenly-matched field of 14.

Post time for the nine-furlong dirt race is 7:04 p.m. ET.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Hammer won $24,000.

And in the San Felipe Stakes in March, Goldberg gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's horse racing picks is way up.

Now Goldberg has studied the 2020 Oaklawn Handicap field and has released his picks, predictions and exotic bets.

2020 Oaklawn Handicap predictions

Goldberg is completely fading Tacitus, the 9-2 co-second choice. This regally-bred son of Tapit has three wins, three seconds and two thirds in 10 career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish at the Saudi Cup on Feb. 29.

Tacitus is riding a six-race losing streak. He hasn't won since the Wood Memorial in April 2019. Goldberg says that Tacitus doesn't even hit the board and will not use him on any tickets.

Goldberg is high on Mr Freeze, the fourth choice at 6-1. This 5-year-old son of To Honor and Serve has five wins, four seconds and one third in 12 career starts. He is coming off a three-length win in the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Mile on Feb. 29.

Trained by Dale Romans, Mr Freeze is in the best form of his life. His Gulfstream Park Mile win earned a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 107. "Watch out for trainer Dale Romans, who can be sneaky in these big races," Goldberg told SportsLine.

How to make 2020 Oaklawn Handicap picks

Goldberg is also high on a long shot on Saturday.

Which horse wins the Oaklawn Handicap 2020? What long shot lights up the toteboard?

2020 Oaklawn Handicap odds

2020 Oaklawn Handicap odds

Combatant (4-1)

Tacitus (9-2)

By My Standards (9-2)

Mr Freeze (6-1)

Warrior's Charge (8-1)

Improbable (8-1)

Trophy Chaser (12-1)

Tax (15-1)

Night Ops (15-1)

Identifier (20-1)

Sky Promise (20-1)

Captivating Moon (20-1)

Chess Chief (30-1)

Bravazo (30-1)