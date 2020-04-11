2020 Oaklawn Stakes predictions, odds, contenders: Handicapping champion releases picks

Thousand Words will try to reestablish himself as one of the top three-year-olds in the country on Saturday when he takes on 12 other horses in the 2020 Oaklawn Stakes. Once considered one of the leading 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders, this son of Pioneerof the Nile finished a dull fourth in his last race. Despite the loss, he's the 5-2 favorite in the current 2020 Oaklawn Stakes odds.

The Steve Asmussen-trained Basin is behind him on the odds board at 7-2 in the 13-horse 2020 Oaklawn Stakes field, while Farmington Road is 6-1. Three other horses are 10-1 or shorter, and post time is 6:48 p.m. ET. With the race featuring a large and balanced field, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Oaklawn Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable handicappers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile last month, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Two weeks ago, he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And on April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Oaklawn Stakes field, made his picks and formulated his bets. He's only sharing them here.

2020 Oaklawn Stakes predictions

Kinchen is completely fading Digital, even though he's the fourth favorite at 8-1. In fact, Kinchen says Digital barely cracks the top 10. This son of Into Mischief has two wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Risen Star Stakes on Feb. 15.

But distance could be an issue for Digital, who had moderate pace setups in his last two starts only to falter late. In addition, he has yet to cross the finish line first in a race beyond six furlongs. Kinchen will not have the colt on any of his tickets, and there are far better values in the 2020 Oaklawn Stakes lineup.

How to make 2020 Oaklawn Stakes picks

Instead, Kinchen loves an enormous double-digit long shot who is coming off a loss but is set to run well on Saturday. You can see his entire leaderboard here.

Which horse wins the Oaklawn Stakes 2020? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Check out the latest 2020 Oaklawn Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Oaklawn Stakes.

2020 Oaklawn Stakes odds

Thousand Words (5-2)

Basin (7-2)

Farmington Road (6-1)

Taishan (8-1)

Digital (8-1)

Shoplifted (10-1)

Background (12-1)

Sir Rick (15-1)

Coach Bahe (20-1)

Flap Jack (20-1)

Something Natural (20-1)

Gold Street (20-1)

Mr. Big News (30-1)