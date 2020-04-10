2020 Oaklawn Stakes predictions, odds, contenders: Handicapping champion reveals picks

With the Arkansas Derby rescheduled for May 2, Oaklawn Park's Saturday card will now be anchored by the 2020 Oaklawn Stakes, a $200,000 race for three-year-olds. The 1 1/8-mile race drew a 13-horse field, including many entrants who originally were targeting the Arkansas Derby. The Bob Baffert-trained Thousand Words is the 5-2 favorite in the current 2020 Oaklawn Stakes odds and is coming off his first career defeat, a fourth-place finish in the San Felipe Stakes.

The Steve Asmussen-trained Basin is the 7-2 second choice in the Oaklawn Stakes field, while Farmington Road is the 6-1 third choice. Three other horses are 10-1 or shorter, and post time for the race is 6:48 p.m. ET. With the race featuring a large and balanced field, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Oaklawn Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable handicappers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile last month, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Two weeks ago, he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And on April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Oaklawn Stakes field, made his picks and formulated his bets. He's only sharing them here.

2020 Oaklawn Stakes expert picks

Kinchen is completely fading Taishan, even though he's one of the top favorites at 8-1. In fact, Kinchen says Taishan barely cracks the top 10. This son of Twirling Candy has two wins in five career starts and is coming off a 4 3/4-length victory on March 14.

But that victory came in the slop, and he's not certain to get a sloppy track on Saturday. In addition, he set an uncontested pace that day, but he's one of several pace horses in the 2020 Oaklawn Stakes field.

How to make 2020 Oaklawn Stakes bets

Instead, Kinchen loves an enormous double-digit long shot who is coming off a loss but is set to run well on Saturday. You can see his entire leaderboard here.

Which horse wins the Oaklawn Stakes 2020? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Check out the latest 2020 Oaklawn Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Oaklawn Stakes.

2020 Oaklawn Stakes odds

Thousand Words (5-2)

Basin (7-2)

Farmington Road (6-1)

Taishan (8-1)

Digital (8-1)

Shoplifted (10-1)

Background (12-1)

Sir Rick (15-1)

Coach Bahe (20-1)

Flap Jack (20-1)

Something Natural (20-1)

Gold Street (20-1)

Mr. Big News (30-1)