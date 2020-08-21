The Bob Baffert-trained Maximum Security can surpass $12 million in career earnings on Saturday when he faces five other top older horses in the 2020 Pacific Classic at Del Mar. Best known for being disqualified after crossing the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security has nine wins and one second in 11 career starts. He is coming off a win in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap, also at Del Mar and is the even-money morning-line favorite 2020 Pacific Classic odds.

Higher Power (3-1) and Midcourt (7-2) are second and third, respectively, in the morning-line odds. Sharp Samurai (8-1), Mirinaque (10-1) and Dark Vader (12-1) round out the field of six. Post time for the race is 9:30 p.m. ET. With a highly-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2020 Pacific Classic picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. In the Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. Last month he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And four weeks ago in the San Diego Handicap he gave out the Maximum Security-Midcourt exacta for $105. Anybody who has followed Hammer's horse racing picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2020 Pacific Classic lineup and has released his picks, predictions and exotic bets. You can see them all over at SportsLine.

Top 2020 Pacific Classic predictions

Goldberg is completely fading Midcourt, even though he narrowly lost to Maximum Security in his last start. This 5-year-old son of Midnight Lute has five wins, two seconds and two thirds in 12 career starts. He has been at his best at Del Mar, with two wins and one second in three career starts, but none of Goldberg's wagers will use Midcourt.

"Midcourt had every chance to beat Maximum Security in the San Diego and couldn't," Goldberg tells SportsLine. "He went to the lead, got a much easier trip and still got nosed out. Maximum Security should be even better this time around, and Midcourt was compromised by drawing the rail so I'm not sure how he turns the tables on Saturday."

How to make 2020 Pacific Classic picks

In addition, Goldberg is high on a long shot who "could be ready to make his best effort." Goldberg is including this horse in his 2020 Pacific Classic bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Who wins the Pacific Classic 2020? And how has Goldberg formulated his best bets? Check out the latest 2020 Pacific Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2020 Pacific Classic, and find out.

2020 Pacific Classic odds

Maximum Security (Even)

Higher Power (3-1)

Midcourt (7-2)

Sharp Samurai (8-1)

Mirinaque (10-1)

Dark Vader (12-1)