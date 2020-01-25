2020 Pegasus World Cup odds, picks, best predictions: Horse racing insider fading Mucho Gusto

Plenty of speed will be on display Saturday when an accomplished field of 10 horses enters the starting gate for one of the richest races in North America, the 2020 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. At least four 2020 Pegasus World Cup horses are expected to vie for the early lead: Bodexpress, True Timber, Mr Freeze and Mucho Gusto. With three of those having drawn outside posts, the early pace has the potential to be lightning-fast.

Mucho Gusto (9-2) is the favorite in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds after the scratches of the top two favorites earlier this week. Post time is 5:34 p.m. ET. With a field of accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate at Gulfstream Park, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Pegasus World Cup picks from horse racing insider Bob Weir.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier horse racing picks, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. And in 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, Weir has handicapped the 2020 Pegasus World Cup field, made his picks and formulated his bets.

Weir is fading Mucho Gusto, who is listed at 9-2 on the morning line but could leave the starting gate as the favorite. The son of Mucho Macho Man has five wins in 10 career starts and has failed to hit the board only once.

However, Mucho Gusto is coming off his lone off-the-board finish, a fourth place in the Oklahoma Derby. In addition, trainer Bob Baffert has said that Mucho Gusto has been pointing to the $20 million Saudi Cup next month, which brings into question whether Mucho Gusto will be fully cranked to run his best race, especially coming off an almost four-month layoff.

Instead, Weir is all over a "live longshot" to come out of nowhere and shock the Pegasus World Cup field 2020.

So who is Weir's pick to win the Pegasus World Cup 2020? And what double-digit long shots do you need to include in your exactas, trifectas and superfectas? Check out the latest Pegasus World Cup odds below

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)