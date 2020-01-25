2020 Pegasus World Cup odds, picks, predictions: Horse racing insider fading Diamond Oops

The Danny Gargan-trained Tax will try to continue his success at the 1 1/8-mile distance on Saturday when he enters the starting gate for one of the richest races in North America, the 2020 Pegasus World Cup. A four-year-old son of Arch, Tax has two wins, two seconds and a third in five career starts at 1 1/8 miles. In five starts at all other distances, he has only one win and one second.

Tax is listed at 12-1 in the latest 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds, but with the scratches of the top two favorites, Omaha Beach and Spun to Run, he could leave the starting gate as one of the favorites. Post time is 5:34 p.m. ET. With a field of accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate at Gulfstream Park, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Pegasus World Cup picks from horse racing insider Bob Weir.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier horse racing picks, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. And in 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Weir is fading Diamond Oops, who is listed at 20-1 on the morning line but could leave the starting gate as one of the top favorites after the scratches of Omaha Beach and Spun to Run. Diamond Oops has five wins in six career starts at Gulfstream Park and is coming off an impressive victory in the Mr. Prospector Stakes, also at Gulfstream.

However, most of Diamond Oops' success has come sprinting. In fact, the Pegasus will be his first race beyond a mile, putting Diamond Oops to the test on Saturday. He's a horse to fade in your Pegasus World Cup 2020 picks.

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)