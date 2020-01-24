2020 Pegasus World Cup odds, picks, predictions: Horse racing insider fading Mucho Gusto

Ten of the top older dirt horses in the country will try to win one of the richest races in North America when they enter the starting gate for the 2020 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. The 2020 Pegasus World Cup lineup changed dramatically on Thursday when the top two favorites, Omaha Beach and Spun to Run, were scratched, leaving a wide-open field.

The Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto, listed at 9-2 in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds before the scratches, and the John Sadler-trained Higher Power (6-1) lead the way according to oddsmakers. The eight other horses all have double-digit prices. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:34 p.m. ET. With a field of accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Pegasus World Cup picks from horse racing insider Bob Weir.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier horse racing picks, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. And in 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Weir is fading Mucho Gusto, who is listed at 9-2 on the morning line but could leave the starting gate as the favorite. The son of Mucho Macho Man has five wins in 10 career starts and has failed to hit the board only once.

But Mucho Gusto is coming off his lone off-the-board finish, a fourth place in the Oklahoma Derby. In addition, he hasn't raced since September. No horse in the Pegasus will be coming off a longer layoff than Mucho Gusto.

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)