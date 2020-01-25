2020 Pegasus World Cup predictions: Best expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

A blockbuster day of racing on Saturday at Gulfstream Park ends with one of the richest races in North America, the 2020 Pegasus World Cup. Saturday's 12-race card features nine stakes races, six of those graded stakes. The slate, which also features the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, will conclude with the fourth running of the Pegasus World Cup.

This year's race features ten 2020 Pegasus World Cup contenders after the top two favorites, Omaha Beach (7-5) and Spun to Run (7-2), scratched from the race on Thursday. After the defections, the Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto (9-2) is the shortest-priced horse in the current 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:34 p.m. ET.

Four years ago, Gulfstream Park announced that the Donn Handicap, which had been one of the top handicap races in the country since it debuted in 1959, would become the Pegasus World Cup. The inaugural running of the Pegasus in 2017 featured a purse of $12 million and attracted a star-studded field, led by 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic champion Arrogate and 2014 Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome. Arrogate won that first running of the Pegasus en route to a sensational season. Gun Runner reigned in the Pegasus in 2018, and City of Light won the race last year.

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)