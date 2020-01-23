2020 Pegasus World Cup predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

One of North America's richest horse races takes place on Saturday when a strong field of horses enters the starting gate for the 2020 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. The Pegasus is the first Grade 1 dirt race of the year and has established itself as one of the biggest events on the racing calendar in just four short years. This year's race features a wide-open 2020 Pegasus World Cup lineup after the top two favorites on the morning line -- Omaha Beach (7-5) and Spun to Run (7-2) -- scratched from the race on Thursday.

With the scratches, the Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto (9-2) and the John Sadler-trained Higher Power (6-1) are now the top two favorites in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds. The Pegasus is the final of nine stakes races on a blockbuster racing card. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:34 p.m. ET.

Even though the race began only in 2017, the Pegasus already has seen some of racing's top horses enter the starting gate. Three years ago, Arrogate validated his No. 1 world ranking with a stunning 4 3/4-length victory in a race that also featured 2014 Kentucky Derby winner and 2016 Horse of the Year California Chrome. In 2018, Gun Runner capped a marvelous career with a runaway win in the Pegasus. And last year, City of Light out-dueled 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Accelerate.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $41.10 on a $1 bet in last year's Pegasus with City Of Light and Seeking The Soul.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $52.60 on a $.50 bet last year with City Of Light, Seeking The Soul and Accelerate.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $67.85 on a $.10 bet last year with City Of Light, Seeking The Soul, Accelerate and Bravazo.

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)