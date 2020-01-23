2020 Pegasus World Cup predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Twelve horses get their shot at racing glory on Saturday when they enter the starting gate for the 2020 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. One of North America's richest events, the Pegasus has established itself as one of the most prestigious races in just four short years. On Saturday, three-time Grade 1 winner Omaha Beach will try to join past champions Arrogate (2017), Gun Runner (2018) and City of Light (2019).

Trained by Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach has been installed as the 7-5 favorite in the current 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds. Spun to Run, who has five wins in 12 career starts, is the 7-2 second choice in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup field of 12. The Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto is the 9-2 third choice. Post time is at 5:36 p.m. ET.

There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Pegasus World Cup like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the top 2020 Pegasus World Cup picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races. In last year's Pegasus World Cup, he nailed the superfecta, which paid $67.85 on a $.10 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. Then in May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $52.60 on a $.50 bet last year with City Of Light, Seeking The Soul and Accelerate.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $67.85 on a $.10 bet last year with City Of Light, Seeking The Soul, Accelerate and Bravazo.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Omaha Beach (7-5), he plans to hold tickets with Higher Power (6-1), plus five double-digit long shots. That could mean a huge payoff in the Pegasus World Cup 2020.

Demling has specific recommendations for trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Pegasus World Cup 2020. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for win, place and show as well as his trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2020 Pegasus World Cup.



Omaha Beach (7-5)

Spun to Run (7-2)

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)