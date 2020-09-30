The 145th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020. It was originally scheduled for May 16, but was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's race is significantly different from the ones in years past, as there will be no fans present for the safety of all amidst the pandemic.

The Preakness Stakes is also rounding out the Triple Crown, rather than being the second of the three jewels. The order of the Triple Crown was altered due to the pandemic, with the Belmont Stakes running first this year, followed by the Kentucky Derby.

Tiz the Law took the win in the Belmont Stakes and was favored to win the Kentucky Derby as well, but came in second to Authentic by 1 1/4 lengths.

With the Triple Crown no longer within reach, Tiz the Law will not be participating in the final race.

Here are the horses, jockeys and trainers that are taking part in the race:

Excession

Jockey: Sheldon Russell

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Mr. Big News

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

Trainer: W. Bret. Calhoun

Art Collector

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Trainer: Thomas Drury Jr.

Swiss Skydiver

Jockey: Robby Albarado

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Thousand Words

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jesus' Team

Jockey: Jevian Toledo

Trainer: Jose D'Angelo

NY Traffic

Jockey: Horacio Karamanos

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Max Player

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Authentic

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Pneumatic

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Liveyourbeastlife

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: Jorge Abreu