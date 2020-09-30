The 145th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020. It was originally scheduled for May 16, but was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's race is significantly different from the ones in years past, as there will be no fans present for the safety of all amidst the pandemic.
The Preakness Stakes is also rounding out the Triple Crown, rather than being the second of the three jewels. The order of the Triple Crown was altered due to the pandemic, with the Belmont Stakes running first this year, followed by the Kentucky Derby.
Tiz the Law took the win in the Belmont Stakes and was favored to win the Kentucky Derby as well, but came in second to Authentic by 1 1/4 lengths.
With the Triple Crown no longer within reach, Tiz the Law will not be participating in the final race.
Here are the horses, jockeys and trainers that are taking part in the race:
Excession
Jockey: Sheldon Russell
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Mr. Big News
Jockey: Gabriel Saez
Trainer: W. Bret. Calhoun
Art Collector
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
Trainer: Thomas Drury Jr.
Swiss Skydiver
Jockey: Robby Albarado
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Thousand Words
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jesus' Team
Jockey: Jevian Toledo
Trainer: Jose D'Angelo
NY Traffic
Jockey: Horacio Karamanos
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Max Player
Jockey: Paco Lopez
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Authentic
Jockey: John Velazquez
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Pneumatic
Jockey: Joe Bravo
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Liveyourbeastlife
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Trainer: Jorge Abreu