Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will try to break a tie for the most Preakness Stakes wins by a trainer when he saddles two top contenders, Kentucky Derby winner Authentic and Thousand Words, in the 2020 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The 67-year-old Baffert enters Saturday's race with seven Preakness victories, the most recent coming in 2018 with eventual Triple Crown winner Justify. He is tied with Robert Wyndham Walden, who won the race seven times in the late 1800s, for the most ever by a trainer entering the Preakness 2020.

On Saturday, Baffert has two chances to win his eighth: Authentic, the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the 2020 Preakness Stakes odds from William Hill, and Thousand Words, who is 8-1. The 2020 Preakness Stakes post time is 5:36 p.m. ET. Before making any 2020 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And in August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta for $177.50.

Top 2020 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Goldberg isn't backing Kentucky Derby winner Authentic, even though he's the 9-5 favorite. This three-year-old son of Into Mischief has lost only once in his career, finishing second in the Santa Anita Derby in June.

Last month in the Kentucky Derby, Authentic went right to the lead and never looked back, upsetting the heavily favored Tiz the Law in the process.

But with Art Collector and Swiss Skydiver in the 2020 Preakness Stakes field, Authentic potentially faces more pace pressure on Saturday. "He won't get a free pass this time by his rivals, who know what he can do when he sets an uncontested lead," Goldberg told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Goldberg is high on Ny Traffic, even though he's a long shot at 15-1. Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. and ridden by Horacio Karamanos, this gray colt has one win, three seconds and one third in six starts this year. Last month in Louisville, he faded to eighth in the Kentucky Derby.

However, Ny Traffic suffered a cut on his left front ankle and lost his right front shoe in that race, so Goldberg is forgiving him for that finish. "The Derby is the only bad race he's had since he joined trainer Saffie Joseph's barn," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He should be close to the pace and I expect a rebound performance."

2020 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Authentic (9-5)

Art Collector (5-2)

Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

Thousand Words (8-1)

Mr. Big News (12-1)

Ny Traffic (15-1)

Max Player (15-1)

Pneumatic (20-1)

Excession (30-1)

Jesus' Team (30-1)

Liveyourbeastlife (30-1)