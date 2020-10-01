The Preakness Stakes normally is the second leg of the Triple Crown, but the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the horse racing calendar in 2020. It's not the final leg anymore and instead is taking place only two weeks after the Kentucky Derby -- not in May like usual.

The 145th running of the Preakness Stakes comes after two different horses won the prior Triple Crown races. Tiz the Law began the won the Belmont Stakes, but came up short in the Kentucky Derby as the colt was defeated by Authentic. Tiz the Law pulled out of the Preakness Stakes field with the Triple Crown out of reach. Instead, Authentic is the favorite to win Saturday's Preakness Stakes at +180 after winning the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/4 lengths.

Below are the odds for every horse, via William Hill Sportsbook, as well as the post positions for the race.

2020 Preakness Stakes odds

Authentic (+180)

Art Collector (+250)

Swiss Skydiver (+600)

Thousand Words (+600)

Mr. Big News (+1200)

NY Traffic (+1500)

Max Player (+1500)

Pneumatic (+2000)

Excession (+3000)

Jesus' Team (+3000)

LiveYourBeastLife (+3000)

2020 Preakness Stakes post positions