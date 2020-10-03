Horse racing owners, trainers and jockeys will try to get their hands on the most valuable trophy in American sports on Saturday when they compete for the Woodlawn Vase, which will be presented to the winner of the 2020 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Standing 34 inches and weighing 29 pounds, 12 ounces, the elegant silver vase was assessed for $1 million in 1983. Because of the value of the trophy, the winning connections will only be photographed with it after the Preakness Stakes 2020. However, the winning owner will receive a smaller sterling silver replica, valued at $30,000.

On Saturday, Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the 9-5 morning line favorite in the latest 2020 Preakness Stakes odds from William Hill. Even though no Triple Crown will be on the line, the race still provides a prime opportunity for those 2020 Preakness Stakes contenders to cement their legacy with a victory. Post time is 5:36 p.m. ET.

The Woodlawn Vase has a colorful history. It was created by Tiffany & Co. in 1860 as a trophy for the now defunct Woodlawn Racing Association. During the Civil War, the vase was buried at Woodlawn to avoid the risk of it being discovered and melted into shot. From 1917 through 1952, the vase was presented to the winning Preakness owner, but in 1953, after Alfred G. Vanderbilt's Native Dancer won the race, Vanderbilt's wife, Joanne, declined to accept responsibility for the vase's safekeeping because of its enormous value. Today, the trophy is on display at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid $947 on a $2 bet with War of Will and Everfast.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid almost $9,400 on a $2 bet with War of Will, Everfast and Owendale.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid $51,924 on a $1 bet with War of Will, Everfast, Owendale and Laughing Fox.

