Horse racing's Triple Crown concludes on Saturday, but instead of finishing with the Belmont Stakes, the 2020 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course will serve as the final leg. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Preakness was postponed from its traditional date on the third Saturday in May to the first Saturday in October and will be the last of the Triple Crown races. Tiz the Law won the first leg of the Triple Crown, while the Bob Baffert-trained Authentic followed with an upset win in the Kentucky Derby.

On Saturday, Authentic is the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Preakness Stakes odds from William Hill, while Art Collector is getting the second-lowest horse racing odds at 5-2 in the 2020 Preakness Stakes field of 11. Even though no Triple Crown will be on the line, the race still provides a prime opportunity for the 2020 Preakness Stakes contenders to cement their legacy. Post time is 5:36 p.m. ET.

History will be made on Saturday at Pimlico. The Oct. 3 date of the race is the latest that the Preakness has ever been run. The previous latest date came in 1945. At the start of that year, the United States was still battling in World War II and horse racing was banned nationwide. But after Germany surrendered in early May, the ban was lifted and racing officials quickly rescheduled the Triple Crown. The Preakness was run on June 16, with 12-1 long shot Polynesian upsetting Kentucky Derby winner Hoop Jr.

The horse racing expert enters the Preakness Stakes on a major heater: He has picked the winner of six of his last eight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Here's a refresher on exotic bet types from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid $947 on a $2 bet with War of Will and Everfast.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid almost $9,400 on a $2 bet with War of Will, Everfast and Owendale.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid $51,924 on a $1 bet with War of Will, Everfast, Owendale and Laughing Fox.

