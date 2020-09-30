This year, the Preakness Stakes is rounding out the Triple Crown, after it was move from its traditional spot between the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Preakness Stakes moved from its original date of May 16 to Saturday, October 3, and the 145th edition of the race will be held at its usual home of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The $1 million Preakness will air on NBC, and you can also stream the race on fuboTV (try for free), and the post time is Saturday at 5:45 p.m. ET.

There will be no fans present at the race due to the pandemic.

The Belmont Stakes ran first this year, in June, followed by the Kentucky Derby in September. Tiz the Law took the win in the Belmont Stakes, while Authentic won the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/4 lengths over the heavy favorite Tiz the Law.

With the Triple Crown not a possibility, Tiz the Law will not be participating in the Preakness Stakes.

Heading into the week of the race, the weather forecast points to a sunny day with mild temperatures and a low chance of rain.

2020 Preakness Stakes weather forecast:

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Sunny

Projected temperatures: High of 66, Low of 47

Race-time projection: 57% humidity, sunny

Chance of rain: 0% chance of rain during the day, 10% chance of rain at night

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Sunny

Projected temperatures: High of 66, Low of 46

Race-time projection: 66 degrees, feels like 71, 43% humidity, sunny

Chance of rain: 12% chance of rain in the afternoon, 15% chance of rain at night