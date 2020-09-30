The reshuffled Triple Crown schedule kicked off with Tiz the Law's impressive victory at the Belmont Stakes and will now wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 3 when the 2020 Preakness Stakes gets underway at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness is usually the second race in the Triple Crown, but the coronavirus pandemic altered the horse racing schedule throughout the world. The Preakness Stakes 2020 will be the 145th running of this illustrious event. Even though the schedule is different, the top three-year-old horses will make up the 2020 Preakness Stakes field.

Authentic, who captured the Kentucky Derby, is at 9-5 and atop the latest 2020 Preakness Stakes odds from William Hill. Art Collector (5-2), Swiss Skydiver (6-1) and Thousand Words (8-1) are the only other 2020 Preakness Stakes contenders drawing single-digit odds. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Preakness Stakes picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner of six of his last eight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who has called the winner of the Preakness Stakes a whopping nine times in the past 15 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up

Now, Demling has released his 2020 Preakness Stakes picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's only sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is high on Max Player, a 15-1 long shot in the Preakness Stakes odds 2020. During the unprecedented 2020 Triple Crown season, Max Player will be the only horse to start the Belmont Stakes, Kentucky Derby and Preakness. Max Player ran fifth at Churchill Downs after showing at the Belmont Stakes.

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen gave Max Player the green light for Pimlico after a strong workout last week and a third-place finish at the Travers Stakes between Triple Crown runs. The colt won the 1 1/8-mile Wither Stakes in February. Demling likes Max Player, saying the colt "will definitely finish in the top five again" and should be used in your 2020 Preakness Stakes bets.

Another shocker: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's the top favorite at 9-5. In fact, Demling says Authentic barely hits the board. This son of Into Mischief has had an impressive 2020 campaign overall, winning the Kentucky Derby, Haskell Stakes, San Felipe Stakes and Sham Stakes at Santa Anita Park. He also was the runner-up at the Santa Anita Derby.

But Demling isn't sure if Authentic will be able to replicate his performance from the Kentucky Derby less than a month ago. In fact, Demling told SportsLine, "It's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby." Given the short turnaround and Authentic's current odds, Demling believes there are far better values in a loaded 2020 Preakness Stakes lineup.

How to make 2020 Preakness Stakes picks

Demling is high on an underdog who "has a legitimate shot to win the Preakness." He's using the horse prominently in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, and so should you. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2020? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Preakness Stakes, and find out.

2020 Preakness Stakes odds

Authentic 9-5

Art Collector 5-2

Swiss Skydiver 6-1

Thousand Words 8-1

Mr. Big News 12-1

Max Player 15-1

Ny Traffic 15-1

Pneumatic 20-1

Excession 30-1

Jesus' Team 30-1

Liveyourbeastlife 30-1