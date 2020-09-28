An unprecedented Triple Crown schedule concludes on Saturday with the 2020 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. With his win at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, Authentic stopped Tiz the Law's bid to become the 14th Triple Crown winner. With Tiz the Law skipping the Preakness Stakes 2020 to prepare for the Breeders' Cup Classic, Authentic is one of the headliners in the 2020 Preakness Stakes field.

The latest 2020 Preakness Stakes odds from William Hill list Authentic as the 9-5 favorite, just ahead of Art Collector (5-2). Other top 2020 Preakness Stakes contenders getting single-digit horse racing odds include Swiss Skydiver (6-1) and Thousand Words (6-1). Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Preakness Stakes picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner of six of his last eight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who has called the winner of the Preakness Stakes a whopping nine times in the past 15 years. Anyone who has followed him is way up

2020 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is high on Mr. Big News, a 12-1 long shot in the Preakness Stakes odds 2020. The horse that finished third at the Kentucky Derby has looked strong in his Preakness prep and will break from the No. 2 post position, alongside 30-1 long shot Excession on the rail and 5-2 favorite Art Collector in the No. 3 slot. Mr. Big News will be the first Preakness starter for trainer Bret Calhoun and owner Chester Thomas via his Allied Racing Stable.

Jockey Gabriel Saez will be aboard Mr. Big News, who earned a fees-paid spot in the Preakness 2020 by winning the Oaklawn Stakes at 46-1 on April 11. Mr. Big News came into the Kentucky Derby off a disappointing sixth in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, but wowed onlookers down the stretch at Churchill Downs to finish in the money. Demling says he's a horse to target with your 2020 Preakness Stakes bets.

Another shocker: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's the top favorite at 9-5. In fact, Demling says Authentic barely hits the board. The Kentucky Derby winner is aiming to become the fifth straight horse trained by Bob Baffert to win the Derby-Preakness combination. The son of Into Mischief landed post No. 9 at Monday's 2020 Preakness Stakes post draw.

Authentic, who has won five of six career starts, will face 10 rivals in Saturday's race and will be ridden by John Velazquez. The colt will be shipped from Churchill Downs to Pimlico on Tuesday for final prep before Saturday's 1 3/16-mile race. Demling believes Authentic is a strong horse, but that "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby."

2020 Preakness Stakes odds

Authentic 9-5

Art Collector 5-2

Swiss Skydiver 6-1

Thousand Words 8-1

Mr. Big News 12-1

Max Player 15-1

Ny Traffic 15-1

Pneumatic 20-1

Excession 30-1

Jesus' Team 30-1

Liveyourbeastlife 30-1