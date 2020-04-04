2020 Purple Martin Stakes predictions, odds, contenders: Handicapping champion reveals picks

Three-year-old filly sprinters get their chance to enter the winner's circle on Saturday when they collide in the 2020 Purple Martin Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. The $100,000 race drew 10 entrants, including Frank's Rockette, a Bill Mott trainee who is the 5-2 favorite in the 2020 Purple Martin Stakes odds. Edgeway, who has raced only once in her career, is the 3-1 second choice in the Purple Martin field, and Kimari is the 4-1 third choice.

Half of the Purple Martin Stakes contenders are listed at 12-1 or higher. Post time is 6:09 p.m. ET. The Purple Martin is the lone stakes race in the country on Saturday and the ninth of 10 races on Oaklawn's card. With the race featuring a large and accomplished field, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions and best bets from Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Purple Martin Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable handicappers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile two weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid out 11x. Last week he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And then on Thursday he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

Kinchen is low on Frank's Rockette, the 5-2 favorite. The daughter of Into Mischief has two wins and three seconds in five career starts. She is coming off a win in the Any Limit Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 22.

But that win came after she set an uncontested lead, and she is not likely to get that easy lead on Saturday. In addition she has failed three times in five starts as the favorite, and she is likely to be bet heavily again. Kinchen doesn't see value in Frank's Rockette and will not be using her on top of any of his tickets.

In addition Kinchen is fading Ring Leader, the 6-1 fourth choice. This daughter of Paynter has three wins in four career starts. She is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 3 Honeybee on March 7.

But Ring Leader's top Beyer Speed Figure is 77, which pales in comparison to the best in the field. This will be the toughest field she has ever faced by far. Kinchen will not use Ring Leader on any of his tickets.

Purple Martin odds 2020

Frank's Rockette (5-2)

Edgeway (3-1)

Kimari (4-1)

Ring Leader (6-1)

Lexi On the Move (8-1)

Bootytama (12-1)

Lady Glamour (15-1)

Kiss the Girl (15-1)

Wasabi Girl (15-1)

Flat Out Speed (20-1)