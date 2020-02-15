2020 Risen Star Stakes odds, lineup, contenders: Picks from expert who nailed Derby prep races

The road to the Kentucky Derby moves to the next phase on Saturday with the first of the 50-point Derby prep races, the 2020 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, La. With 23 entrants, the Risen Star will be split into two divisions (or races), one with 12 runners and one with 11. The winner of each will receive 50 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby, assuring himself a spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. In the first division, Lecomte Stakes winner Enforceable has been installed as the 7-2 favorite with Lecomte runner-up Silver State the 4-1 second choice in the 2020 Risen Star Stakes odds.

In the second division, Breeders' Cup Juvenile runner-up Anneau d'Or is the 9-5 favorite with Liam's Lucky Charm the 9-2 second choice. Post times for the divisions are 6:38 p.m. and 7:12 p.m. ET. With the Risen Star featuring large fields in both divisions, the races offer solid betting value. I have some strong opinions on the race and have made my 2020 Risen Star Stakes picks over at SportsLine.

I hope to continue the success I had last year in the Kentucky Derby prep races. In April I scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, I hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby.

In addition, two weeks ago I had the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, turning a $51 investment into $154.50. And for last week's Sam F. Davis Stakes, I gave out a $5 exacta that paid out $71.

I'm low on Silver State, the second choice in the first division of the Risen Star, at 4-1. Trained by Steve Asmussen, this son of Hard Spun has one win and two seconds in three career starts. And he is coming off a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 86 in his runner-up Lecomte finish.

But Silver State has had trouble leaving the gate in all three of his starts. In the Lecomte, he bobbled at the break and was forced to race near the back of the pack. Another poor start in this 11-horse field could again force him to go wide and lose precious ground around the turn. I don't have Silver State ranked in the top four of the first division of the Risen Star.

I can also tell you that I'm low on Liam's Lucky Charm, the second choice in the second division of the Risen Star, at 9-2. This Ralph Nicks trainee has three wins, a second and two thirds in six career starts. He is coming off an impressive 5½-length victory in the Pasco Stakes in which he earned a career-best 91 Beyer Speed Figure.

But the Risen Star's 1⅛-mile distance could be a stretch for this son of Khozan. Liam's Lucky Charm has raced only once beyond seven furlongs, and that was arguably his worst career start, losing by 11¾ lengths in a 1 1/16-mile race at Gulfstream Park. I don't have Liam's Lucky Charm ranked in the top five of the second division.

Which horses win the two divisions of the Risen Star Stakes 2020? Which double-digit long shots will hit the board? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest Risen Star Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see my picks for the Risen Star Stakes.

2020 Risen Star Stakes odds

Division 1

1 Digital (6-1)

2 Silver State (4-1)

3 Ready to Roll (20-1)

4 Perfect Revenge (20-1)

5 Moon Over Miami (10-1)

6 Shashashakemeup (20-1)

7 Blackberry Wine (5-1)

8 Enforceable (7-2)

9 Mr. Monomoy (6-1)

10 Farmington Road (8-1)

11 Scabbard (12-1)

Division 2

1 Modernist (8-1)

2 Truculent (20-1)

3 Mr. Big News (20-1)

4 Fame to Famous (20-1)

5 Liam's Lucky Charm (9-2)

6 Excession (20-1)

7 Major Fed (10-1)

8 Anneau d'Or (9-5)

9 Lynn's Map (10-1)

10 Finnick the Fierce (10-1)

11 Mailman Money (8-1)

12 Ny Traffic (10-1)

Based in Louisville, Ky., Jody Demling has been a fixture in horse racing for years. He currently is the publisher of Cardinal Authority and WKU Insider, both sites on the 247Sports network.