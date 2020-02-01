2020 Robert B. Lewis Stakes odds, lineup, contenders: Picks from expert who nailed Derby prep races

Trainer Bob Baffert seems to have a hammerlock on the 2020 Robert B. Lewis Stakes. Not only does the Hall of Fame trainer have the morning-line favorite in Thousand Words (4-5), he also has the co-second choice in the small six-horse field in High Velocity, who is listed at 3-1 in the latest 2020 Robert B. Lewis Stakes odds along with the Richard Mandella-trained Tizamagician.

Baffert will be going for his eighth win in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and fifth since 2013. The Lewis is the sixth race on a nine-race program at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif, and post time is 6 p.m. ET. And even though the race features a heavy favorite and a small field, I think the Lewis offers plenty of betting value. I have some strong opinions on the race and have made my 2020 Robert B. Lewis Stakes picks over at SportsLine.

I hope to continue the success I had last year in the Kentucky Derby prep races. In April, I scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes, and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, I hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. Now, I've analyzed the 2020 Robert B. Lewis Stakes field and revealed where every horse will finish.

I believe Encoder, the fourth-biggest favorite at 8-1, will struggle making his first start on the dirt. Encoder has three wins in six career races, but all six of those starts have come on the turf at Del Mar and Santa Anita. In addition, his sire, English Channel, is a much more accomplished turf sire than a dirt one. Even though Encoder is trained by the smart John Sadler, I don't expect him to be competitive in this 2020 Lewis Stakes field.

However, I am high on one of the longest shots in the field hitting the board. I'm including this horse in all of my exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. I'm sharing which horse to back, and my entire projected 2020 Robert B. Lewis Stakes leaderboard, right here.

Which horse wins the Robert B. Lewis Stakes 2020? Which longshot will hit the board? And where does every horse finish? Check out the latest Robert B. Lewis Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see my picks for the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.



Thousand Words (4-5)

Tizamagician (3-1)

High Velocity (3-1)

Encoder (8-1)

Royal Act (15-1)

Zimba Warrior (15-1)



Based in Louisville, Ky., Jody Demling has been a fixture in horse racing for years. He currently is the publisher of Cardinal Authority and WKU Insider, both sites on the 247Sports network.