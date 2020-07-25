Maximum Security will make his first start for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Saturday when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 San Diego Handicap at Del Mar. Best known for being disqualified after crossing the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security was previously trained by Jason Servis. The colt is coming off a victory in the $20 million Saudi Cup, the richest race in the world. He is the 1-1 morning-line favorite according to the latest 2020 San Diego Handicap odds.

Higher Power (7-2) and Midcourt (4-1) are second and third, respectively, on the morning line. Post time for Saturday's race is 9:30 p.m. ET. With a highly accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2020 San Diego Handicap picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Last month in the Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. And last week, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. Anybody who has followed Hammer's horse racing picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2020 San Diego Handicap field and has released his picks, predictions and exotic bets. You can see them all over at SportsLine.

Top 2020 San Diego Handicap predictions

Goldberg is completely fading Combatant, even though he won the Santa Anita Handicap in March. In fact, Goldberg says Combatant doesn't even hit the board.

This five-year-old horse trained by John Sadler followed up his win at Santa Anita with a disappointing 10th place finish in the Oaklawn Handicap in May. He's finished seventh or worse in two of his last five races and has only two career wins. He's never raced at Del Mar, and there are far better values in a loaded 2020 San Diego Handicap lineup.

How to make 2020 San Diego Handicap picks

Goldberg is also high on a horse who "is in career form." Goldberg is including this horse in his wagers, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Who wins the San Diego Handicap 2020? And how has Goldberg formulated his best bets? Check out the latest 2020 San Diego Handicap odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2020 San Diego Handicap, and find out.

2020 San Diego Handicap field, odds

Maximum Security (1-1)

Higher Power (7-2)

Midcourt (4-1)

Combatant (6-1)

Ax Man (8-1)

Sharp Samurai (12-1)