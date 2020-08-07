This year has been like any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the sports season. When the pandemic hit in March, sporting events around the world were canceled or postponed. Some leagues and tournaments were forced to cancel, others paused with the hope of restarting, but all had to adjust in some way.

As countries and states open back up, many leagues that paused created a plan to restart and those that did not start yet began organizing a safe way to carry out their season.

"Bubbles" have been created for players to live, fans were not permitted at many events and new health protocols were in place for athletes.

Stay up to date by checking out our daily schedule of sporting events.

Today's sporting events:

Friday, August 7

All times Eastern

MLB:

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals, 6:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers, 9:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.



NBA:

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 4 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m.



NHL:

Game 4: New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, 12 p.m



Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 6:45 p.m



Game 4: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 8 p.m.

Game 4: Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, 10:45 p.m.

Champions League:

Juventus vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

WNBA:

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx, 6 p.m.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m.

Golf:

PGA Championship, August 6-9

Here's an overall look at the current 2020 sports calendar:

PGA Championship: August 6 – 9, 2020

The PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will see new new health protocols and technologies to ensure the safety of all involved. It was originally scheduled for May.

NBA Playoffs: August 17, 2020

If the NBA playoffs plan continues as anticipated, postseason play will begin on August 17.

FedEx Cup: August 20 – September 7, 2020

The FedEx Cup Playoffs include the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts, the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois and the Tour Championship, played in Atlanta, Georgia.

Indy 500: August 23, 2020

The Indianapolis 500 was moved to August 23, but could be postponed further. Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske wants the race to occur when fans are permitted to attend.

NBA Draft Lottery: August 25, 2020

As long as the season begins on the date scheduled, the NBA Draft Lottery will be held on August 25.

Tour de France: August 29 – September 20, 2020

Initially planned for July, the Tour de France was rescheduled for August 29 to September 20. This is the first time the Tour de France won't start in July since after World War II ended in 1946.

US Open: August 31 – September 13, 2020

The US Open is still expected to be held on the original scheduled dates.

Kentucky Derby: September 5, 2020

The Kentucky Derby was originally scheduled for May 2. It is typically the first race of the Triple Crown but instead will be the second race.

24 Hours of Le Mans: September 19 – 20, 2020

Initially scheduled for June 13-14, the 24 Hours of Le Mans to September 19-20.

French Open: September 20 – October 4, 2020

The tennis tournament will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Ryder Cup: September 25 – 27, 2020

The 43rd Ryder Cup Matches will be held on the Straits course at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

Preakness Stakes: October 3, 2020

The Preakness Stakes was rescheduled from May 16 to October 3. It will conclude the Triple Crown.

NBA Draft: October 16, 2020

The draft will take place six weeks after the draft lottery. If the lottery takes place on the predicted August 25 date, the draft will be on October 15.

Breeders' Cup: November 6 – 7, 2020

The 2020 Breeders' Cup will be held in front of fans when it returns to Keeneland Association In in Lexington, Kentucky.

Masters: November 12 – 15, 2020

The Masters were moved to November, meaning there could be two Masters in five months.

U.S. Women's Open: December 10 – 13, 2020

The USGA rescheduled the U.S. Women's Open from the original June 4-7 date. It will be played over two courses due to less daylight in December.

2020 Summer Olympics: Summer 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympics were moved to 2021, but could still look a lot different when they are played. The IOC could decide to limit fans or have no fans at all at the games for health reasons.