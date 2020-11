This year has been like any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the sports season. When the pandemic hit in March, sporting events around the world were canceled or postponed. Some leagues and tournaments were forced to cancel, others paused with the hope of restarting, but all had to adjust in some way.

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic, many sports leagues that paused in March have since created a plan to restart found a safe way to carry out their season. For instance, the NBA and NHL had "bubbles" for players to live in. In other sports, fans are not permitted at many events and new health protocols have been put in place.

Stay up to date with what games are on by checking out our daily schedule of sporting events.

Today's sporting events:

Wednesday, November 25

College Basketball:

Towson vs. #4 Virginia, 1:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T vs. #8 Illinois, 2 p.m.

Illinois State vs. #23 Ohio State, 2p.m.

Lamar vs. #17 Houston, 3 p.m.

North Carolina Central vs. #5 Iowa, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. #25 Michigan, 4 p.m.

Charleston vs. #16 North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Eastern Michigan vs. #13 Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Morehead State vs. #10 Kentucky, 6 p.m.

NW State vs. #14 Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. #24 Rutgers, 7 p.m.

#15 West Virginia vs. South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. #18 Arizona State, 7 p.m.

UTRGV vs. #19 Texas, 8 p.m.

#3 Villanova vs. Boston College, 9:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois vs. #7 Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

#22 UCLA vs. San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

Champions League:

Mönchengladbach vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:55 p.m.



Olympiakos Piraeus vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.



Atlético Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.



Olympique Marseille vs. Porto, 3 p.m.



Ajax vs. Midtjylland, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Here's an overall look at the current 2020 sports calendar

U.S. Women's Open: December 10 – 13, 2020

The USGA rescheduled the U.S. Women's Open from the original June 4-7 date. It will be played over two courses due to less daylight in December.

2020 Summer Olympics: Summer 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympics were moved to 2021, but could still look a lot different when they are played. The IOC could decide to limit fans or have no fans at all at the games for health reasons.