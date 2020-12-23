This year has been like any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the sports season. When the pandemic hit in March, sporting events around the world were canceled or postponed. Some leagues and tournaments were forced to cancel, others paused with the hope of restarting, but all had to adjust in some way.

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic, many sports leagues that paused in March have since created a plan to restart found a safe way to carry out their season. For instance, the NBA and NHL had "bubbles" for players to live in. In other sports, fans are not permitted at many events and new health protocols have been put in place.

Today's sporting events

Wednesday, December 23

(All times Eastern)

NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m.

College football

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Men's college basketball

No. 22 Xavier vs. No. 13 Creighton, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. No. 25 Oregon, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 23 Ohio State, 4:30 p.m.

SC Upstate vs. No. 8 Tennessee, 5 p.m.

No. 18 Illinois vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Villanova vs. Marquette, 7 p.m.

Women's college basketball