This year has been like any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the sports season. When the pandemic hit in March, sporting events around the world were canceled or postponed. Some leagues and tournaments were forced to cancel, others paused with the hope of restarting, but all had to adjust in some way.

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic, many sports leagues that paused in March have since created a plan to restart found a safe way to carry out their season. For instance, the NBA and NHL have "bubbles" for players to live. In other sports, fans are not permitted at many events and new health protocols have been put in place.

Today's sporting events:

Wednesday, September 9

All times Eastern

MLB

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, 3:40 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, 9:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 7 p.m.

NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever, 7 pm.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.





Here's an overall look at the current 2020 sports calendar:

FedEx Cup: August 20 – September 7, 2020

Golf's FedEx Cup Playoffs include the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts, the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois and the Tour Championship, played in Atlanta, Georgia.

24 Hours of Le Mans: September 19 – 20, 2020

Initially scheduled for June 13-14, the 24 Hours of Le Mans to September 19-20.

French Open: September 20 – October 4, 2020

The tennis tournament will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Ryder Cup: September 25 – 27, 2020

The 43rd Ryder Cup Matches will be held on the Straits course at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

Preakness Stakes: October 3, 2020

The Preakness Stakes was rescheduled from May 16 to October 3. It will conclude the Triple Crown.

NBA Draft: October 16, 2020

The draft will take place six weeks after the draft lottery. If the lottery takes place on the predicted August 25 date, the draft will be on October 15.

Breeders' Cup: November 6 – 7, 2020

The 2020 Breeders' Cup will be held in front of fans when it returns to Keeneland Association In in Lexington, Kentucky.

Masters: November 12 – 15, 2020

The Masters were moved to November, meaning there could be two Masters in five months.

U.S. Women's Open: December 10 – 13, 2020

The USGA rescheduled the U.S. Women's Open from the original June 4-7 date. It will be played over two courses due to less daylight in December.

2020 Summer Olympics: Summer 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympics were moved to 2021, but could still look a lot different when they are played. The IOC could decide to limit fans or have no fans at all at the games for health reasons.