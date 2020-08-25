This year has been like any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the sports season. When the pandemic hit in March, sporting events around the world were canceled or postponed. Some leagues and tournaments were forced to cancel, others paused with the hope of restarting, but all had to adjust in some way.

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic, many sports leagues that paused in March have since created a plan to restart found a safe way to carry out their season. For instance, the NBA and NHL have "bubbles" for players to live. In other sports, fans are not permitted at many events and new health protocols have been put in place.

Stay up to date with what games are on by checking out our daily schedule of sporting events.

Today's sporting events:

Monday, August 24

All times Eastern

MLB:

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros, 4:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals, 6:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros, 7:05 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.



NBA Playoffs:

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m.

NHL playoffs:

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 9:45 p.m.

WNBA playoffs:

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings, 9 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

Here's an overall look at the current 2020 sports calendar:

FedEx Cup: August 20 – September 7, 2020

Golf's FedEx Cup Playoffs include the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts, the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois and the Tour Championship, played in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tour de France: August 29 – September 20, 2020

Initially planned for July, the Tour de France was rescheduled for August 29 to September 20. This is the first time the Tour de France won't start in July since after World War II ended in 1946.

US Open: August 31 – September 13, 2020

The US Open will be held on the original scheduled dates.

Kentucky Derby: September 5, 2020

The Kentucky Derby was originally scheduled for May 2. It is typically the first race of the Triple Crown but instead will be the second race.

24 Hours of Le Mans: September 19 – 20, 2020

Initially scheduled for June 13-14, the 24 Hours of Le Mans to September 19-20.

French Open: September 20 – October 4, 2020

The tennis tournament will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Ryder Cup: September 25 – 27, 2020

The 43rd Ryder Cup Matches will be held on the Straits course at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

Preakness Stakes: October 3, 2020

The Preakness Stakes was rescheduled from May 16 to October 3. It will conclude the Triple Crown.

NBA Draft: October 16, 2020

The draft will take place six weeks after the draft lottery. If the lottery takes place on the predicted August 25 date, the draft will be on October 15.

Breeders' Cup: November 6 – 7, 2020

The 2020 Breeders' Cup will be held in front of fans when it returns to Keeneland Association In in Lexington, Kentucky.

Masters: November 12 – 15, 2020

The Masters were moved to November, meaning there could be two Masters in five months.

U.S. Women's Open: December 10 – 13, 2020

The USGA rescheduled the U.S. Women's Open from the original June 4-7 date. It will be played over two courses due to less daylight in December.

2020 Summer Olympics: Summer 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympics were moved to 2021, but could still look a lot different when they are played. The IOC could decide to limit fans or have no fans at all at the games for health reasons.