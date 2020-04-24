2020 Summer X Games have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
The annual action sports showcase was scheduled to be held in Minneapolis in July
The coronavirus pandemic has caused many sporting events to be canceled or postponed in recent months, and on Friday, the 2020 Summer X Games in Minneapolis became the latest sporting event to be canceled. It is the first time in the event's 25 years that it has been canceled. This also comes after ESPN postponed an X Games event in Chongli, China, which would've been the first X Games event in China.
"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, X Games Minneapolis 2020 - July 17-19 - has been canceled," the statement read. "The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events."
"We thank the great city of Minneapolis, our organizing partners, athletes and fans for supporting X Games Minneapolis," X Games vice president Tim Reed said. "During three successful years, the city and facilities proved to be great hosts and provided a world-class stage for the best action sports athletes to create truly memorable moments in X Games history."
The 2020 X Games were the last installment under ESPN's current contract with Minneapolis. The X Games have been held in Minneapolis since 2017, but the event wasn't expected to return to the city.
