Belmont Stakes winner and Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law will try to add another win to his resume when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2020 Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. This New York-bred son of Constitution has five wins in six starts and is a perfect 3-for-3 in three Grade 1 races: the Champagne, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. He is coming off an easy 3 3/4-length victory in the Belmont and is the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the latest 2020 Travers Stakes odds.

Tiz the Law is followed by the Bob Baffert-trained Uncle Chuck at 5-2. Country Grammer, who is trained by Chad Brown, and Max Player, who's trained by Linda Rice, are both 6-1 in the eight-horse 2020 Travers Stakes field. Post time is 6:15 p.m. ET. With a highly-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2020 Travers Stakes picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Last month in the Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. Last month he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And two weeks ago in the San Diego Handicap he gave out the Maximum Security-Midcourt exacta for $105. Anybody who has followed Hammer's horse racing picks has seen huge returns.

One surprise: Goldberg is completely fading Country Grammer, even though he's one of the favorites. This three-year-old son of 2014 Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist has two wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a win in the Peter Pan Stakes on July 16.

However, Country Grammer benefited from a rail-skimming trip and was arguably the second-best horse in that race. "Country Grammer won the Peter Pan, but it wasn't that great a race," Goldberg told SportsLine. Goldberg does not have Country Grammer on any of his tickets.

Instead, Goldberg is high on Max Player. This three-year-old son of Honor Code has two wins, one second and one third in four career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in the Belmont Stakes.

The Belmont was his first start in more than four months, and he should be even more fit for Saturday's Travers. "If he continues to improve and gets pace to run at, he could hit the board," Goldberg said. He's a horse to include in your exotic wagers.

2020 Travers Stakes odds

Tiz the Law (1-1)

Uncle Chuck (5-2)

Country Grammer (6-1)

Max Player (6-1)

Caracaro (10-1)

South Bend (15-1)

Shivaree (30-1)

First Line (30-1)