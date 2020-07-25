The Steve Asmussen-trained Volatile will try to solidify himself as the country's top sprinter on Saturday when he faces several of the nation's quickest horses in the 2020 Vanderbilt Handicap at Saratoga Race Course. This four-year-old son of Violence has four wins in five career starts but will be running in his first graded stakes race. He is coming off an eight-length win at Churchill Downs on June 6 and is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2020 Vanderbilt Handicap odds.

He is followed by Whitmore (2-1), Firenze Fire (4-1), Mind Control (6-1) and Lexitonian (20-1) in the five-horse 2020 Vanderbilt Handicap field. Post time is 6:16 p.m. ET. With an elite lineup ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions and best bets from proven handicapper Bob Weir before making any 2020 Vanderbilt Handicap picks.

Top 2020 Vanderbilt Handicap predictions

One shocker: Weir is fading Whitmore, even though he's one of the top favorites at 2-1. This seven-year-old gelding has been one of the country's top sprinters over the last five years. He has 14 wins and more than $3.1 million in earnings in 34 career starts.

But he will be making his first start off a three-month layoff and will be facing horses who have run more recently. In addition, at 2-1 on the morning line, Whitmore offers little if any value, Weir told SportsLine. Weir will use Whitmore on his tickets but prefers others to win it all.

How to make 2020 Vanderbilt Handicap picks

2020 Vanderbilt Handicap odds

Volatile 4-5

Whitmore 2-1

Firenze Fire 4-1

Mind Control 6-1

Lexitonian 20-1