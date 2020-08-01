The Al Stall-trained Tom's d'Etat will try to solidify himself as one of the top horses in training when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2020 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. This seven-year-old son of Smart Strike has 11 wins, two seconds and one third in 11 career starts. He is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2020 Whitney Stakes odds.

The Shug McGaughey-trained Code of Honor and the Bob Baffert-trained Improbable are both are 5-2 on the morning line. By My Standards (9-2) and Mr. Buff (12-1) round out the 2020 Whitney Stakes field of five. Post time is 5:42 p.m. ET. With a quality field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions and best bets from proven handicapper Bob Weir before making any 2020 Whitney Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January, he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Now, Weir has studied the 2020 Whitney Stakes field and has released his picks, predictions and exotic bets. You can see them all over at SportsLine.

Top 2020 Whitney Stakes predictions

One shocker: Weir is fading Tom's d'Etat, even though he's the 6-5 favorite and one of the most talented horses in the world. Tom's d'Etat has never been better; he has won four straight races, and in his last race, the Stephen Foster, he earned a career-best 109 Beyer Speed Figure.

But Weir wonders if this seven-year-old will continue to improve or if his last effort was his peak. "With Tom's d'Etat around even money, it's worth considering other horses," Weir told SportsLine. None of Weir's wagers will have Tom's d'Etat on top.

How to make 2020 Whitney Stakes picks

Instead, Weir is high on a horse who "has a chance to turn the tables." This horse could light up the tote board on Saturday. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Who wins the Whitney Stakes 2020? And which horses do you need to include in your exactas, trifectas and superfectas? Check out the latest 2020 Whitney Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Whitney Stakes, and find out.

2020 Whitney Stakes odds

Tom's d'Etat 6-5

Improbable 5-2

Code of Honor 5-2

By My Standards 9-2

Mr. Buff 12-1