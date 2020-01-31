2020 Withers Stakes odds, picks: Surprising predictions from horse racing insider who nailed Pegasus World Cup

Remsen Stakes winner Shotski resumes his quest to qualify for the Kentucky Derby when he enters the starting gate on Saturday for the 2020 Withers Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. A $25,000 bargain yearling purchase, Shotski won twice in four starts as a two-year-old last year and is coming off a half-length victory in the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes. The son of Blame has been installed as a 2-1 favorite in the current 2020 Withers Stakes odds.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Portos is at 3-1, and four of the eight horses in the 2020 Withers Stakes lineup are listed at 9-2 or shorter. The Withers is slated to be the eighth race on a nine-race card, and post time is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Before you make any 2020 Withers Stakes picks, you'll want to see how racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped the race.

Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last week, while making his debut for SportsLine, Weir crushed the Pegasus World Cup. With an $88 bankroll, he gave out an $8 exacta, which paid $312.80, and a $1 trifecta, which paid $444.80, for a total of $757.60. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up. Now, Weir has handicapped the 2020 Withers Stakes field, made his picks and formulated his bets. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 Withers Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Portos, even though he's the second-biggest favorite in the entire field at 3-1. This well-bred colt, a son of Tapit out of a Tiznow mare, is coming off a maiden win by almost 11 lengths on Dec. 31 at Aqueduct. His Beyer Speed Figures have steadily improved with each start, culminating with an 84 in his last race.

But that maiden-breaking win came in the slop, and he's not expected to get the same sloppy track on Saturday. In addition, he'll be making his stakes debut and will be facing winners for the first time. None of Weir's exacta, trifecta or superfecta tickets will have Portos finishing first or second.

2020 Withers Stakes odds

Shotski (2-1)

Portos (3-1)

Monday Morning Qb (4-1)

Max Player (9-2)

Prince of Pharoahs (8-1)

Vanzzy (8-1)

New Commission (15-1)

Mr. Shortandsimple (30-1)