An epic showdown between two of the top horses in the world will take place on Saturday when Monomoy Girl and Swiss Skydiver square off in the 2021 Apple Blossom Handicap at Oaklawn Park. Monomoy Girl has crossed the finish line first in 15 of 16 career starts and is a two-time Eclipse Award winner. Meanwhile, Swiss Skydiver is coming off a year in which she won five times at five different tracks, including the Preakness Stakes against the boys, and was named champion three-year-old filly.

Monomoy Girl is the even-money favorite in the latest 2021 Apple Blossom odds, while Swiss Skydiver is right behind at 2-1 in the field of six. Post time is 7:09 p.m. ET. With multiple champions ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say before making any 2021 Apple Blossom Handicap picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Apple Blossom Handicap off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these picks is way up.

Top 2021 Apple Blossom Handicap predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Letruska, even though she is one of the top favorites at 4-1. A daughter of 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver, Letruska has 12 wins, one second and one third in 17 career starts. She is coming off a second place finish in the Azeri Stakes at Oaklawn on March 13.

Letruska likes to set the early pace in her races, but she's not likely to get away easily on Saturday. "I'll lean towards her not hitting the board," Demling told SportsLine.

