Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert can add another victory to his resume when he saddles the top two favorites in the 2021 Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The 68-year-old has officially won the Arkansas Derby three times, including in 2015 with eventual Triple Crown hero American Pharoah. Baffert's Charlatan crossed the finish line first in a division of the Arkansas Derby last year, only to be disqualified because of a medication violation, which is under appeal. For this year's race, Baffert's Concert Tour is the even-money favorite in the 2021 Arkansas Derby odds. Baffert's Hozier is right behind Concert Tour at 3-1 in the Arkansas Derby 2021 lineup.

Post time for the $1 million race is 7:41 p.m. ET. With several talented horses ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Arkansas Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

Last month, he crushed the exacta in the Tampa Bay Derby. Last week, he hit the trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $115. Those are just some of his biggest hits for SportsLine.

Top 2021 Arkansas Derby predictions

After studying the past performances of every horse in the race, Weir is largely fading Caddo River, even though he is one of the Arkansas Derby 2021 favorites at 7-2. Trained by Brad Cox, Caddo River has two wins and two seconds in five career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Rebel Stakes on March 13.

A son of 2007 Kentucky Derby runner-up Hard Spun, Caddo River began his career with two runner-up finishes. He then won his next two starts by almost 20 lengths combined.

However, in those wins, Caddo River was able to set an uncontested lead, a scenario that did not play out in his last start in the Rebel Stakes and is not likely to play out on Saturday. "His big win in the Smarty Jones is beginning to look like he may have just found the right field for his early tactics, and I have my doubts in this field," Weir told SportsLine.

