Some of the best 3-year-old turf fillies from the United States and Europe collide when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Belmont Oaks on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Santa Barbara, who is based in Europe, is the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Belmont Oaks odds. The Christophe Clement-trained Plum Ali, who is based in the United States, is getting 7-2 odds in the eight-horse 2021 Belmont Oaks field.

The $700,000 race is the first leg of three in New York's Turf Triple Series for 3-year-old fillies. It will be followed by the Saratoga Oaks on Aug. 8 and the Jockey Club Oaks on Sept. 18. Post time for the 1¼-mile Belmont Oaks is 4:06 p.m. ET. With a well-accomplished Belmont Oaks field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what renowned racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Belmont Oaks picks of your own.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In June, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

One shocker: Weir is high on Con Lima, who is third in the odds at at 5-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Con Lima has six wins and four seconds in 11 career starts. She is coming off a victory in the Wonder Again Stakes at Belmont on June 3.

This daughter of Commissioner has the tactical speed to be dangerous in a field without much early foot. "Con Lima beat Plum Ali in her last start and is the most likely pacesetter depending on what the Euros do," Weir tells SportsLine. Weir is using Con Lima prominently in his wagers.

