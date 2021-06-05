The Japan-based France Go de Ina can earn a $1 million bonus on Saturday, June 5, if he's able to pull off a major upset and win the 2021 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. A Kentucky-bred son of Will Take Charge, France Go de Ina has two wins in five career starts. He's the only horse in Saturday's race eligible for the bonus, which the New York Racing Association is offering to any Japan-based horse who wins the Belmont. On Saturday France Go de Ina is the longest shot in the field, at 30-1 on the morning line.

Reigning 2-year-old champion Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds, while surprise Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer (3-1) is the second favorite Belmont Stakes 2021 field. Post time for the $1.5 million race is 6:49 p.m. ET. With an evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. On May 16 he also hit the Pick 6 at Santa Anita Park. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

After studying the results of every horse, Weir isn't high on the chances of Preakness winner Rombauer, who is 3-1 on the morning line, behind only Essential Quality. A son of Twirling Candy, Rombauer is looking for his fourth career victory. Three weeks ago in Baltimore he got the early pace battle he needed for his late kick and came from behind for a 3 1/2-length win.

But in the Preakness he was a fresh horse, having skipped the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday, the tables are turned; he will be facing several fresh horses who skipped the Preakness. "Obviously, a repeat of that Preakness race makes him a factor, but I think that was the day to have him, at 11-1, not on Saturday at much lower odds against a tougher field," Weir tells SportsLine. "I will only use him in third and fourth."

Another curveball: Weir does like the the chances of Known Agenda, who is 6-1 on the morning line; only four horses have longer odds. A late-running colt, Known Agenda is looking for his fourth win in eight career starts. His biggest career achievement is winning the Grade 1 Florida Derby in March.

Known Agenda has the breeding to excel at the 1½-mile distance of the Belmont. He is a son of Curlin, who is one of the most influential distance sires in American racing. "[Known Agenda's] style makes him a strong contender for hitting the board," Weir tells SportsLine. Weir will be using Known Agenda prominently on all of his tickets.

