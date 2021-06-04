Essential Quality can earn redemption when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. A gray/roan son of Tapit, Essential Quality was favored in the Kentucky Derby five weeks ago but was compromised by a wide trip around both turns and finished fourth, just a length behind the winner, Medina Spirit. The loss was his first in six career starts.

For Saturday, he is listed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Surprise Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer is getting 3-1 odds in the Belmont Stakes field, and Kentucky Derby third place finisher Hot Rod Charlie is next in the odds at 7-2. Post time for the $1.5 million race is 6:49 p.m. ET. With an evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. On May 16 he also hit the Pick 6 at Santa Anita Park. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

After studying the results of every horse, Weir isn't high on the chances of Preakness winner Rombauer, who is 3-1 on the morning line, behind only Essential Quality. A son of Twirling Candy, Rombauer is looking for his fourth career victory. Three weeks ago in Baltimore he got the early pace battle he needed for his late kick and came from behind for a 3½-length win.

But in the Preakness he was a fresh horse, having skipped the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday, the tables are turned; he will be facing several fresh horses who skipped the Preakness. "Obviously, a repeat of that Preakness race makes him a factor, but I think that was the day to have him, at 11-1, not on Saturday at much lower odds against a tougher field," Weir tells SportsLine. "I will only use him in third and fourth."

Another curveball: Weir is high on Known Agenda at 6-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Known Agenda has three wins, one second and one third in seven career starts. He is coming off a ninth place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

But Weir is forgiving him for that result because Known Agenda had the misfortune of leaving from the No. 1 post. "Trainer Todd Pletcher knows how to get a horse ready for the Belmont, and Known Agenda does retain top jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.," Weir said.

