The one full lap around Belmont Park outside New York City is the perfect Test of the Champion, which it will be again at 6:49 p.m. ET on Saturday for the 2021 Belmont Stakes. The final jewel in the 2021 Triple Crown, the Belmont has identified all 13 of the Triple Crown winners in history -- from Sir Barton in 1919 to Justify in 2018. Even though no Triple Crown is at stake in 2021, Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2021 can still change the fortunes for the horse who crosses the wire first as well as his handlers and owners.

Is it time for Essential Quality, who disappointed those who bet on him as the Kentucky Derby favorite, to claim his spot as a Triple Crown race winner at 2-1 in the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds? Or can an underdog escape the eight-horse field and capture the Belmont?

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes last June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 153rd Run for the Carnations, Hammerin' Hank is fading Known Agenda, even though the horse is getting low 6-1 odds, in Saturday's 2021 Belmont Stakes. In fact, Goldberg doesn't even have Known Agenda hitting the Belmont board.

Known Agenda's father, Curlin, finished third in the 2007 Kentucky Derby, won the 2007 Preakness Stakes and was second in the 2007 Belmont Stakes.

But Curlin's progeny hasn't been as fortuitous, as Known Agenda ran a disappointing ninth at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. It was the second time in four races that Known Agenda finished outside the money, and was enough for his handlers to skip the Preakness altogether. Add to it that Known Agenda hasn't been in the money anytime he has had to run longer than 1 1/8 miles, and Goldberg isn't including the colt in any of his 2021 Preakness Stakes bets.

How to make 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

2021 Belmont Stakes contenders, odds