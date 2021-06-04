After being hailed as a potential Triple Crown winner this spring, Essential Quality gets his final shot at winning one of the races at the Belmont Stakes 2021. Normally, winning any Triple Crown race would be seen as a good season for a horse, but the expectations were so much higher for the Brad Cox-trained colt. His last shot at glory comes on Saturday at the 2021 Belmont Stakes, which is constructed for a horse like him. At 1 ½ miles, the race favors those with tactical speed and stamina, both of which have been Essential Quality's calling cards his whole career.

With five wins in six races, Essential Quality will enter Belmont Park as the 2-1 favorite in 2021 Belmont Stakes odds for Saturday's 6:49 p.m. ET post time. Those were also his morning line odds at the Kentucky Derby, a ace in which he finished fourth behind the likes of third-place finisher Hot Rod Charlie, who has 7-2 Belmont Stakes 2021 odds. Other Belmont contenders include Rock Your World (9-2) and Known Agenda (6-1). Before locking in any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes last June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

For the 153rd Run for the Carnations, Hammer is fading Known Agenda at 6-1 odds. In fact, Goldberg doesn't even have the horse hitting the board in his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets. That was the case at the Kentucky Derby when Known Agenda drew the rail position, faded early and ended up in ninth place.

Known Agenda projects as a stalker/closer type of horse but this style hasn't been very successful in races of this length. All three of Known Agenda's wins this season came at races of 1 1/8 miles of length and he's never hit the board in anything longer than that.

The Belmont Stakes is 1 ½ miles and it favors horses with great tactical speed as very few winners are able to close from behind the early leaders. Known Agenda doesn't have to worry about finishing in ninth place again -- as it's just an eight-horse field -- but Hammerin' Hank has him in the bottom half of the field.

