Triple Crown season comes to a close on Saturday with the 2021 Belmont Stakes. An eight-horse 2021 Belmont Stakes field found out their post positions on Tuesday morning. Essential Quality, the pre-Kentucky Derby favorite, will break from post No. 2. He'll be right next to Preakness winner Rombauer, who drew post No. 3. They're two of the top favorites for the Belmont Stakes 2021, but it's been a wild month of horse racing, so the 2021 Belmont Stakes field has a wide-open feel to it.

Post time is 6:49 p.m. ET at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The favorites in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds include Essential Quality (2-1), Rombauer (3-1), Hot Rod Charlie (7-2) and Rock Your World (6-1). Before making any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes last June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Belmont Stakes horses and released his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 153rd Run for the Carnations, Goldberg isn't high on Rock Your World, a horse going off at 9-2 in the latest Belmont Stakes 2021 odds. The John Sadler-trained colt started his career 3-for-3, with a win at the Santa Anita Derby in April announcing him as a Triple Crown candidate.

He had a nightmare run at the Kentucky Derby, however, finishing 17th at Churchill Downs. He skipped the Preakness and now his connections are looking for a shot at redemption at the Belmont after that poor Run for the Roses.

Goldberg told SportsLine that he "doesn't think jockey Joel Rosario will let what happened in the Kentucky Derby" occur again to Rock Your World. But he also is concerned about how he'll handle the 1 1/2-miles Belmont Park track. Hammer is predicting Rock Your World barely hits the board on Saturday, making him a poor value for 2021 Belmont Stakes bets.

How to make 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

Instead, Hammer's top choice is a horse set to "lead entering the stretch and hold on for the win." The horse's trainer is confident, and Hammer is pouncing on this surprising pick. He's sharing his predictions for the top 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders here.

So who wins the Belmont Stakes 2021? Which surprising horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Belmont odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

2021 Belmont Stakes contenders, odds