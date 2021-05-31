After last year's Belmont Stakes was pushed back and held without fans, the scene for the 2021 Belmont Stakes will look closer to normal. The race will once again take place three weeks after the Preakness Stakes -- on Saturday, June 5 -- and a limited number of fans will be welcomed to Belmont Park in New York. Roughly 11,000 spectators will be on hand to witness the Belmont Stakes 2021, also known as The Test of the Champion. A purse of $1.5 million is up for grabs with the team of the winning horse pocketing $800,000.

With Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, banned from Belmont Park, Preakness winner Rombauer will be the only winner of a Triple Crown race as a part of the 2021 Belmont Stakes field. He is listed at 5-1, trailing Essential Quality (7-2) and Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) in the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Before making any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes last June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

For the 153rd Run for the Carnations, Goldberg is fading Rock Your World even though the John Sadler-trained horse has short 6-1 odds. Rock Your World won his first three races, which were all at Santa Anita Park. and those put him as the second-favorite at the Kentucky Derby. But he was bumped early in the race and finished 17th out of 19 horses before then skipping the Preakness.

Goldberg notes that Santa Anita in California is the only track the horse has won at, and now he's being shipped cross-country to New York.

Rock Your World is also relatively inexperienced on dirt with only two races on the surface entering the Belmont. Goldberg was among many experts highly critical of Rock Your World's Derby performance as the horse seemed to shrink when the level of competition rose, and that's not a horse you want to back in your 2021 Belmont Stakes bets.

2021 Belmont Stakes contenders, odds

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1