The 2021 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 5 at Belmont Park just east of New York City in Nassau County. Post time is scheduled for approximately 6:49 p.m. ET. There will be no Triple Crown winner with Medina Spirit winning the Kentucky Derby and Rombauer winning the Preakness Stakes. Both were double-digit underdogs in the morning line odds, so can another long shot surprise at the Belmont Stakes 2021?

Rebel's Romance is coming over from Ireland after winning the UAE Derby and he's an 11-1 long shot in the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. However, it's primarily familiar names that are closer to the top of the Belmont odds board, with Essential Quality listed as the 7-2 favoritem while Hot Rod Charlie (9-2), Rombauer (5-1) and Rock Your World (6-1) are also among the top Belmont Stakes contenders. Before making any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes last June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Belmont Stakes horses and released his analysis on several top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 153rd Run for the Carnations, Goldberg is fading Rock Your World, even though he is one of the favorites at 6-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2021 odds. The expected pace setter at the Kentucky Derby got crowded coming out of the gate by rivals on both sides and he never recovered, finishing 17th after being one of the favorites at post time.

The son of Candy Ride by Twirling Candy broke his maiden on turf at Santa Anita on New Year's Day and then won the Pasadena Stakes on turf the following month. He made his dirt debut at the Santa Anita Derby and showed impressive speed on his way to a victory over eventual Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Trainer John Sadler has never won a Triple Crown race and Goldberg isn't expecting Rock Your World to give him a breakthrough win at Belmont Park, making him a horse to fade in 2021 Belmont Stakes bets.

How to make 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

Instead, Hammer's top choice is a horse "coming off his best couple races." This horse has a key x-factor working in his favor at the Belmont. He's sharing his predictions for the top 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders here.

So who wins the 2021 Belmont Stakes? Which surprising horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Belmont odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

2021 Belmont Stakes contenders, odds

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Brooklyn Strong 25-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1