The 2021 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 5 at Belmont Park in Nassau County, New York and several serious Kentucky Derby challengers are expected to return to the Triple Crown trail after skipping the Preakness Stakes. Hot Rod Charlie finished third at Churchill Downs and he's expected to ship across the country from California to return to action at the Belmont Stakes 2021. Meanwhile, trainer Brad Cox is mulling over bringing Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality to Belmont after his fourth place run at Churchill Downs.

They'll both have to contend with Rombauer, who shocked the horse racing world by sprinting past Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon in the stretch at the Preakness to win by 3 1/2 lengths. Essential Quality is the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds, while Hot Rod Charlie is at 9-2 and Rombauer is at 5-1.

For the 153rd Run for the Carnations, Goldberg is fading Rock Your World, even though he is one of the favorites at 6-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2021 odds. The son of Candy Ride by Charm the Maker broke his maiden on New Year's Day in a turf race at Santa Anita and then won on turf again the following month at the Pasadena Stakes.

His speed in those races prompted trainer John Sadler to enter him in the Santa Anita Derby, which he won in an impressive romp over Medina Spirit. That made him one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby, but he wound up getting bumped out of the gate and never recovered.

He'll look to head to the front at Belmont Park, but even if he breaks better, he'll have a lot of closing speed to contend with and the 1 1/2-mile distance could be a serious factor.

2021 Belmont Stakes contenders, odds

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Brooklyn Strong 25-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1